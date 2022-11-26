Clarkson had 21 points (9-18 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and 10 assists over 35 minutes during Friday's 129-118 loss to the Warriors.

Clarkson had his most productive quarter in the third, going 3-of-6 from the field with eight points while dishing out five of his game-high 10 assists. Thirteen of his 21 points came in the second half on 5-of-10 shooting, with four of his misses coming from beyond the arc. The Jazz point guard failed to connect on any of his three-point attempts in the contest for just the second time this season but has recorded 20 or more points in five straight. It was also Clarkson's first double-double of the season as well as his first time with double-digit assists.