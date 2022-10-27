Clarkson produced 20 points (6-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 victory over the Rockets.

Clarkson did the majority of his scoring from beyond the arc, drilling five triples while also contributing on the defensive end. He's now swatted a shot in four straight contests and managed to record his first two steals of the season Wednesday evening. While Clarkson has yet to show consistent production in steals or blocks over the years, he should continue to be a solid source of points, rebounds and assists.