Clarkson provided 16 points (5-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), two rebounds and 10 assists in 34 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 127-124 loss to the 76ers.

It's the fourth double-double of the season for the veteran sixth man, and just the 13th of his 10-year career. Clarkson's offensive contributions remain rock-solid -- he's scored in double digits in 13 of the last 14 games, averaging 18.4 points, 4.6 assists, 3.0 boards and 1.6 threes over that stretch in 30.6 minutes a contest.