Clarkson is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a sprained right ankle.
Clarkson suffered the injury during Wednesday's overtime loss to the Suns, and he's not feeling healthy enough to play just one day later. With both he and Mike Conley (rest) presumably out, Matt Thomas, Joe Ingles and Miye Oni are candidates to see expanded roles.
