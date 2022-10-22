Clarkson chipped in 29 points (10-17 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one block in 35 minutes during Friday's 132-126 overtime win over the Timberwolves.

Clarkson made his second straight start to begin the season and was key to Utah moving to 2-0, as he led the team in points and ranked second in assists. The veteran guard put up only 10 points in the season opener, but he caught fire Friday, draining seven of 12 shot attempts from deep. He may not remain in the starting five once Colin Sexton gets up to speed, but Clarkson has already proven that he can be an effective scorer even when coming off the bench.