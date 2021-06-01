Clarkson totaled 24 points (8-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and six rebounds in 22 minutes during Monday's 120-113 victory over the Grizzlies.

Clarkson played just 22 minutes in the victory but certainly had an impact during his time on the court. The Grizzles made repeated attempts to get back into this one but Clarkson seemed to be a constant hurdle with his clutch shooting. Now leading the series 3-1, the Jazz will look to wrap things up on Wednesday on their home court. Look for Clarkson to continue firing away as the primary scoring option off the bench.