Clarkson (foot) recorded 13 points (4-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists and three rebounds in 22 minutes off the bench Monday in the Jazz's 125-110 loss to the Bucks.

After missing Utah's last 10 games due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot, Clarkson was cleared to play Monday and filled his familiar sixth-man role. The 32-year-old was sharp from downtown, but an 0-for-4 showing from two-point range took a bigger scoring night off the table. Monday's contest represented the front end of a back-to-back set for the Jazz, so Clarkson could be a candidate to sit for maintenance purposes Tuesday versus the Warriors.