Clarkson (ankle) contributed 18 points (7-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a steal in Friday's 119-111 victory over the Pacers.

After missing four games with an ankle sprain, Clarkson returned and saw an extended run in the third and fourth quarters when Donovan Mitchell went down with an ankle injury. He and Joe Ingles should see an uptick in minutes and have more opportunities to lead the Jazz offense depending on the severity of Mitchell's injury. Despite not starting a game this season, Clarkson is averaging a career high in points at 17.2 per game.