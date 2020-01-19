Clarkson finished with 20 points (8-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes during Saturday's 123-101 victory over Sacramento.

Clarkson scored in double-digits for the eighth consecutive game, helping the Jazz to a comfortable victory. Clarkson has been a nice addition in Utah, providing a scoring punch off the bench. His fantasy value is almost completely dependant on his scoring numbers making him more of a deep-league must-roster player. If you are in a 12-team league and need a quick boost in points, Clarkson could also be worth streaming in from time-to-time.