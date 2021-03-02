Clarkson collected 20 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in Utah's 129-124 loss to New Orleans on Monday.

Clarkson continued his strong play off the bench scoring in double figures for an impressive 30th straight game. The guard had been scoring well of late due to a high number of shot attempts, but Clarkson was efficient on his opportunities Monday. He will look to follow-up a solid month of February, where he averaged 18.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the first-place Jazz.