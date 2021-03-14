Clarkson played 25 minutes off the bench and contributed 21 points (9-23 FG, 3-8 3Pt), five rebounds and two steals in Sunday's loss to the Warriors.

That's now 33 straight games that Clarkson has hit double figures in points despite coming off the bench. While six other Jazz players saw more minutes on the court, Clarkson led the way with 23 shot attempts. He's also added at least five rebounds in four of his last five games though he's failed to dish out an assist in two straight.