Clarkson ended with 23 points (8-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and one steal over 32 minutes during Monday's 122-99 loss to Cleveland.

The long-time bench star has gotten the start in all 32 games he's played this season, and as a result Clarkson is on pace to set new career high in points and assists. He's scored in double digits in nine straight games, averaging 22.8 points, 3.4 assists, 3.1 boards and 2.6 threes over that stretch.