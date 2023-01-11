Clarkson amassed 32 points (11-19 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 116-114 victory over the Cavaliers.

Clarkson led the charge on the offensive end Tuesday evening, as he scored 15 of his 32 points from beyond the arc and shot an impressive 57.9 percent from the field. This marks his best scoring night since Dec. 15 when he erupted for 39 points against the Pelicans. Clarkson is averaging 22.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 steals through five appearances in January.