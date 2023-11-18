Clarkson posted 37 points (14-26 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Friday's 131-128 loss to Phoenix.

Although the Jazz were unable to pick up the win Friday, Clarkson finished with the game with at least 30 points for the third time in his last four appearances. Across that four-game span, he's averaged 31.5 points, 4.3 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 34.8 minutes per matchup. The 31-year-old had a somewhat inconsistent start to the season but has hit his stride over the past week and a half.