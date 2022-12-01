Clarkson finished with 33 points (10-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 8-11 FT), four rebounds and five assists across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 125-112 win over the Clippers.

Clarkson took control early in the win, ending his night with a season-high 33 points. Coming off arguably his worst game of the season against the Bulls, he was able to catch fire, leading the Jazz to a much-needed victory. Despite averaging 19.5 points per game, Clarkson currently sits outside the top 100 in 12-team formats. While he is a clear must-roster player, he typically provides value in points and triples only.