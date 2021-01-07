Clarkson scored a team-high 19 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 25 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 112-100 loss to the Knicks.

The 28-year-old continues to anchor the second unit for the Jazz, and Clarkson has scored in double digits in seven of eight games to begin the season while draining multiple threes in every contest. He's also on pace for career highs in both FG% (49.5 percent) and FT% (92.3 percent), giving him extra value in roto formats as long as he stays hot.