Clarkson had 19 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 25 minutes in Saturday's 120-107 win against the Clippers.

After logging just nine points in his debut for the Jazz, Clarkson's production increased Saturday as he converted on 53.8 percent of his field goals. He was very effective during the beginning of the season with the Cavaliers, but he'll likely need a few games to settle into Utah's offense. Once he gets acclimated, he'll likely have slightly more upside than he did in Cleveland, even if he continues to play a bench role.