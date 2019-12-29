Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Effective off bench
Clarkson had 19 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 25 minutes in Saturday's 120-107 win against the Clippers.
After logging just nine points in his debut for the Jazz, Clarkson's production increased Saturday as he converted on 53.8 percent of his field goals. He was very effective during the beginning of the season with the Cavaliers, but he'll likely need a few games to settle into Utah's offense. Once he gets acclimated, he'll likely have slightly more upside than he did in Cleveland, even if he continues to play a bench role.
More News
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Makes Utah debut•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Officially available Thursday•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Expected to debut Thursday•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Dealt to Utah•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Erupts for season-high 33•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Scores 25 across 31 minutes•
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.