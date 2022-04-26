Clarkson produced 20 points (9-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals over 32 minutes during Monday's 102-77 loss to the Mavericks.

The Jazz put together easily their worst game of the series Monday, but Clarkson shined with a team-leading 20 points off the bench. This was the second straight contest in which Clarkson led Utah in scoring -- he put up 25 points on 9-for-16 shooting Saturday. The veteran guard is averaging 18.0 points through the first five games of the series.