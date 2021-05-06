Clarkson finished with 30 points (12-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 126-94 victory over the Spurs.

Clarkson had his way with the Spurs in what was another blowout victory. Had this game been even remotely close, Clarkson could have had the opportunity to pour in more points. As it was, GMs have to be thrilled with the production after what had been a string of inefficient performances.