Clarkson finished with 30 points (12-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 126-94 victory over the Spurs.
Clarkson had his way with the Spurs in what was another blowout victory. Had this game been even remotely close, Clarkson could have had the opportunity to pour in more points. As it was, GMs have to be thrilled with the production after what had been a string of inefficient performances.
More News
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Shooting slump continues•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Tough night in loss to Suns•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Scores inefficient 13 points•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Continues solid bench production•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Scores game-high 22•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Leads team with 22 points•