Clarkson supplied 33 points (12-26 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 134-118 loss to Indiana.

The veteran guard led the Jazz in scoring in a season-best shooting night from the floor. Clarkson has had an erratic start to the year, as have the Jazz as a whole, and through nine games he's scored 10 points or less as many times (four) as he has 20 or more. After averaging a career-high 20.8 points a game in 2022-23, however, the 31-year-old has proven he's capable of heating up quickly in coach Will Hardy's system.