Clarkson notched 36 points (11-20 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 10-11 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 154-148 overtime victory over the Pistons.

Clarkson scored 29 of his team-high 36 points in the second half and overtime, helping the Jazz to a stirring come-from-behind victory. He has scored at least 20 points in four of the past six games, finding his rhythm despite shifting to the bench. While he is likely to cool off at some point in the near future, Clarkson should be added across all leagues right now.