Clarkson registered a season-high 38 points (13-26 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 36 minutes off the bench during Monday's 127-115 win over the Wizards.

The veteran guard led all scorers on the night as he nearly single-handedly carried the shorthanded Jazz to a victory, and he was especially clutch down the stretch. With the game tied 113-113 in the fourth quarter, Clarkson went on an incredible 12-0 run that put the game away for Utah. The double-double was also his career-high sixth of the season, with half of those coming since the beginning of February.