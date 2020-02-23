Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Excelling on second unit
Clarkson put up 22 points (10-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt) to go with seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes Saturday in the Jazz's 120-110 loss to the Rockets.
Clarkson's role looked like it might dwindle when he was dealt Dec. 23 from a non-contending Cavaliers squad to a playoff-bound Utah team, but he's actually improved his fantasy outlook since landing in Utah. Over his first 26 outings with the Jazz, Clarkson is averaging 16.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.3 three-pointers and 1.7 assists in 25.9 minutes while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 76.6 percent from the charity stripe. He looks like a viable option in 12-team leagues for fantasy managers searching for aid in the points and three-pointers categories.
