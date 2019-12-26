Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Expected to debut Thursday
Clarkson will likely make his Jazz debut Thursday night against Portland, Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Acquired from Cleveland via trade earlier this week, Clarkson has arrived in Utah and is taking his requisite physical Thursday morning. Assuming all goes well, the guard is expected to be in uniform Thursday night. Clarkson is expected to come off the bench, but he should play a fairly sizable role for a team in need of scoring and shot creation from its reserves.
More News
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Dealt to Utah•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Erupts for season-high 33•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Scores 25 across 31 minutes•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Scores 19, sinks three treys•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Adds 10 points off bench•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Drops game-high 28 points in win•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.