Clarkson will likely make his Jazz debut Thursday night against Portland, Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Acquired from Cleveland via trade earlier this week, Clarkson has arrived in Utah and is taking his requisite physical Thursday morning. Assuming all goes well, the guard is expected to be in uniform Thursday night. Clarkson is expected to come off the bench, but he should play a fairly sizable role for a team in need of scoring and shot creation from its reserves.