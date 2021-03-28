Clarkson posted 28 points (11-21 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and a steal across 29 minutes in Saturday's 126-110 win over the Grizzlies.

With Mike Conley on the bench for injury management, Clarkson was expected to play a pivotal role. The adept sixth man turned in his best scoring performance since mid-February when he pounded the Sixers with 40 points. Conley's propensity to sit on back-to-backs gives Clarkson almost-weekly opportunities to post a big number, and game flow largely dictates his rate of success in the remaining contests.