Clarkson registered 39 points (15-26 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals over 39 minutes during Thursday's 132-129 overtime victory over the Pelicans.

Clarkson bounced back in a big way Thursday, torching the Pelicans with a season-high 39 points including seven triples. He even matched his season-best with two steals, capping off what was a dynamic performance. His lack of peripheral numbers on most nights does put a cap on his overall fantasy appeal, highlighted by the fact that he is currently outside the top 150. With that said, any player who averages more than 20 points per night, while chipping in close to four assists, has to be rostered in most places.