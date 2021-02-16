Clarkson scored 40 points (13-20 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 6-7 FT) and added two steals and one assist in Utah's 134-123 victory over Philadelphia on Monday.
Clarkson could not be stopped on his way to a new season-high point total. The Sixth Man of the Year front-runner is having a career-year and is the second leading scorer for Utah this season. Over the last five games, all of which Mike Conley (hamstring) has missed, Clarkson is averaging 21.2 points, 3.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game.
