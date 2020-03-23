Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Fared well off bench
Clarkson averaged 14.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals over his final 10 games before the NBA suspended play.
Clarkson made an immediate positive impact for Utah after coming over from Cleveland via trade in December. He held down a consistent role as one of the first players off the bench, which continued into early March. In his last game before the shutdown, Clarkson went for nine points, three assists and two boards in a loss to Toronto.
