Clarkson recorded 22 points (9-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and nine assists across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 124-123 win over Golden State.

Clarkson led the team in scoring and continues to be a legit fantasy difference-maker during Mike Conley's (leg) extended absence. Over six games without Conley in the lineup, Clarkson has averaged 22.3 points, 5.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds.