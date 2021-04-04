Clarkson posted 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), nine assists, two rebounds and a steal across 21 minutes in Saturday's 137-91 win over the Magic.
Mike Conley's (rest) absence left the door open for Clarkson to enjoy an extended run, but his usage faded along with the starters as the contest got out of hand. Still, it was a nice bounce-back for the perennial sixth-man, who suffered through some poor shooting performances of late. Although Clarkson is known for creating his own shots in space, he logged a season-high nine assists in the lopsided victory.
