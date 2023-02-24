Clarkson closed Thursday's 120-119 overtime victory over the Thunder with 24 points (9-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and six assists in 36 minutes.

Clarkson was productive throughout the contest, scoring 10 first-half points on 4-of-10 shooting from the field before going 5-of-9 between the second half and overtime as the Jazz pulled off a close one at home. The point guard finished second on the team with 24 points while also tying Talen Horton-Tucker for the team lead with six assists. Clarkson has now scored at least 20 points in four straight and in seven of eight games this month.