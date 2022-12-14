Clarkson is in the starting five for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Clarkson will return to the starting lineup after missing Saturday's game with a right hip contusion. The 30-year-old guard has started in all 28 of his appearances this season.
