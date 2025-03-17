Clarkson (foot/illness) is available for Monday's game against the Bulls.

Clarkson will return to the court following a one-game absence due to planter fasciitis in his left foot and an illness. He's appeared in only two games since Feb. 26, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him held around the 20-to-25 minute range, especially considering he logged 24 minutes Wednesday and 23 minutes Friday.