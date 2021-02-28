Clarkson went for 18 points (7-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and five assists across 28 minutes off the bench in Saturday's win over the Magic.

Clarkson has been one of the league's premier second-unit scorers all season long and once again proved his worth for the Jazz's offensive scheme, as he ended as the team's second-highest scorer despite the fact that seven Utah players recorded at least 10 points. Clarkson has scored at least 15 points in six of his last seven appearances, and while he's never going to be an accurate shooter, he is shooting with enough volume and holds a big-enough role to be a valuable asset in most formats even if he's not a regular starter.