Clarkson racked up 22 points (9-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 103-100 loss to the Mavericks.

Clarkson reached the 20-point mark for the fourth time in nine contests this season and by now, it's quite common to see him scoring in double digits since he's widely seen as one of the best pure scorers in the league. The efficiency numbers weren't there, but this was Clarkson's second-best scoring mark of the campaign, and he also put up a season-best figure in terms of assists, so he definitively left his mark despite the tight loss. The former Lakers guard is averaging 16.0 points, 5.8 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game in his first full year as a starter since the 2015-16 campagin.