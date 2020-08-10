Clarkson had 18 points (6-9 FG 5-7 3PT, 1-1 FT) in Monday's loss to Dallas.
Clarkson played only 14 minutes, but he was red-hot in that time, hitting five of his seven three-point attempts and adding three rebounds to his final line.
