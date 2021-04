Clarkson (ankle) went through a full practice Thursday, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Quin Snyder did note that the session was non-contact, but this is still a step in the right direction for the guard, who's missed the last four games with a sprained ankle. There's a chance Clarkson could return Friday against the Pacers, though he'll likely be considered questionable until the team can evaluate him at Friday's shootaround.