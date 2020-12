Clarkson recorded 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one block in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 120-100 win over the Trail Blazers.

Clarkson was Utah's leading scorer off the bench as the team made easy work of the Trail Blazers. He's not a great fantasy player due to his usual reliance on one category (scoring), but on the nights he's able to rebound or dish some assists, he's valuable in DFS.