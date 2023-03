Clarkson ended Sunday's 129-119 loss to Oklahoma City with 18 points (6-15 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds, 12 assists and two steals over 34 minutes.

Clarkson didn't have his best shooting performance, but he still posted a solid stat line while also recording a season-best mark in assists. This was his third double-double of the campaign, but Clarkson's fantasy upside lives and dies by his scoring figures. On that note, he's averaging 20.5 points per game since the start of February.