Clarkson provided 33 points (12-25 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds and four assists over 38 minutes during Saturday's 127-126 overtime loss to the Rockets.

Clarkson sped down the floor in the final seconds of overtime after an Alperen Sengun missed free throw, getting off a clean free-throw line jumper that bounced off the front of the rim. Despite the heartbreaking ending, he led the Jazz in scoring and is now averaging 22.0 points, 5.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds across his past eight games. The 31-year-old continues to thrive with the second unit, as Saturday marked his third game with 30-plus points off the bench this season.