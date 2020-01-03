Clarkson had 12 points (3-8 FG, 3-7 3PT, 3-4 FT) and three rebounds in 23 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 102-98 win at Chicago.

Clarkson couldn't continue his streak of games shooting over 50 percent from the field, but he has topped the 10-point mark in three of his first four outings with the Jazz. Expect him to remain a reliable scoring source off the bench ahead of Saturday's fixture at Orlando.