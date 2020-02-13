Clarkson accumulated 21 points (8-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 116-101 victory over the Heat.

Clarkson has thrived over the past three games -- the two most recent without Mike Conley (illness) -- averaging 25.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 28.3 minutes. Wednesday also marked Clarkson's third straight game with at least 30 fantasy points. The Jazz are 9-1 this season in games where Clarkson scores at least 20 points on greater than 50 percent shooting.