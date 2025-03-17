Clarkson (foot/illness) is questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls.
Clarkson was sidelined for the first half of Utah's back-to-back set but may return to action Monday. After missing 10 of 12 games due to a foot injury, Clarkson returned to action in Memphis on March 12 and made two straight appearances, totaling 31 points, six boards, five assists and four steals in 47 minutes.
More News
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Paces Utah in Friday's loss•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Puts up 12 points in return•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Good to go Wednesday vs. Memphis•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Out once again•