Clarkson had 20 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3PT, 2-2 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal in 27 minutes off the bench during Monday's 104-81 win over the Pistons.

Clarkson has played 25 or more minutes in each of Utah's last two games, and he has responded with 20-point and 19-point performances, respectively while shooting over 50 percent from the field in both games. He should remain one of Utah's main scoring assets off the bench moving forward.