Clarkson posted nine points (3-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one assists in 19 minutes during Monday's 114-75 win over the Cavaliers.

Fresh off of Saturday's 28-point explosion, Clarkson underwhelmed against his former team. Surprisingly, Monday's poor shooting performance wasn't his worst of the week as he went 1-for-15 against Brooklyn back on March 24. The seventh-year guard's scoring has been a roller coaster lately, posting seven 11, 16, 3, 14, 28, and nine points over his last seven games, respectively. He'll look to bounce back Wednesday on the road against the Grizzlies.