Clarkson tallied 24 points (8-22 FG, 4-15 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and one steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 111-107 victory over Memphis.

Clarkson led the team in shot attempts but connected on just 36 percent from the floor. Despite ending with 24 points, his shooting woes continued, as did his lack of peripheral production. Clarkson remains a standard-league asset, though his upside is limited given his lack of across-the-board contributions.