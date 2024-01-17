The NBA postponed Wednesday's game between the Warriors and Jazz due to a serious medical situation within Golden State's organization, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic needed to be hospitalized Tuesday night after a health episode occurred during a team dinner. It's unclear when the game will be made up, but Utah's next scheduled game is Thursday versus the Thunder.
