Clarkson recorded 11 points (4-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 24 minutes during Saturday's 110-94 loss to the Thunder.

Clarkson has been doing his best Bojan Bogdanovic (wrist) impression, firing off 17 shots in each of Utah's first two bubble games. He was much more effective in the opener, posting 23 points. While he shot well from three Saturday, he could not make anything from inside the arc and was clearly bothered by the strong defense of the Thunder.