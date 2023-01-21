Clarkson provided a team-high 29 points (11-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Friday's 117-106 loss to the Nets.

The game was tied heading into the fourth quarter, but the Jazz simply didn't have an answer for Kyrie Irving. Clarkson still delivered more than 20 points for the fifth time in the last six games, a stretch in which the veteran guard is averaging 26.5 points, 5.7 boards, 3.3 assists and 2.8 threes. Clarkson's on pace for a career-best season, and the 30-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down.