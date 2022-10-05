Clarkson posted 19 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, an assist and a steal across 23 minutes in Tuesday's 118-101 win over the Trail Blazers.
There's no doubt that Clarkson will play an essential role as the Jazz try to move on without Donovan Mitchell. Although he drew the start Tuesday, it's more likely that Collin Sexton will begin the season as the team's starting shooting guard. Clarkson is most at home as an offensive spark off the bench, and conventional wisdom suggests that his role will remain the same.
